Pattaya rain stays mostly away for this week in Bunker Boys Golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, July 12th

Pattavia Golf Club

1st Niall Glover (17) 38 points

2nd Tony Robbins (17) 34 points

3rd Steve Durey (20) 33 points

Near pins Michael Brett & Tony Robbins X 2.







Pattaya awoke to rain on Monday morning but by the time golf departure came around it was dry. We did get a couple of showers on the front nine necessitating a short delay for shelter; however, the back nine stayed dry. The course was empty and for much of the round, we were the only ones playing.

The fairways were not up to their usual standard with bare patches on some and a lot of brown withered grass. The greens were superb, very quick, and tricky. We were down in number due to the lateness of the European Cup Final when a few optimists decided to forego sleep with the expectation of seeing an English victory, many years in the making. Alas, it was not to be. Sleep and golf may have been a better option.



In a rich vein of form lately, Niall Glover took first place with a very nice round scoring thirty-eight points. Tony Robbins took second on thirty-four with Steve Durey a stroke back in third. A small addition to the delinquent fund today by way of a vacant par three green. Michael Brett finally got one and Tony Robbins got the two other near pins.

Today was one of those rare occasions when Jimmy lost all three sixes, as a result, he made a small donation to Kevin LeBar, Geoff Cox, and Michael Brett.

Wednesday, July 14th

St Andrews Golf Course

1st Kevin LeBar (12) 32 points

2nd Roger Awad (20) 32 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 32 points

Near pins Steve Durey X 2 & Kevin LeBar X 2.

Some days you can just be lucky, and today the Bunker Boys enjoyed a double dose. First, the all-in fee had been reduced from seventeen hundred baht to eleven fifty, a very nice surprise indeed. Second, the torrential rain that fell a short distance away managed to stay away till the closing holes when we just got a light shower. That same heavy rain flooded Pattaya once again, a very good time to be out of town.







The course was in excellent condition again and the rough which was a bit overgrown on our last visit had been trimmed back nicely. The greens were excellent but difficult, a few pin placements were particularly testing.

Scores were low today, this is a course that tests every facet of your game and good course management is essential in order to compile a decent score. Three players, Kevin, Roger, and Jimmy, were all locked together on thirty-two points and placed in that order on countback. Steve Durey took two near pins with Kevin taking the other two.



Friday, July 16th

Greenwood Golf course B & C, White tees

1st Jay Babin (22) 39 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (16) 33 points

3rd Les Cobban (8) 32 points

Near pins Tony Robbins, Steve Durey, & Michael Brett.

It was nice to see Greenwood, one of most people’s favorite courses, busy on Friday and generating some income. Most courses are struggling to stay afloat while we are in the current situation with just about everything closed except golf. Despite having a few big groups on the course as well as another society playing, we were never held up.









The weather looked threatening a few times but managed to dry, enough rain had already fallen on the course recently with absolutely no run today. Course management needs to take care of some areas where “crabgrass” is invading the course. If not handled quickly it will develop into a major problem.



We were embarrassed by the Apple Bar golf society today, they had five players with forty points and over. To be fair they did play off the yellow tees. The only Bunker Boy to keep his end up was Jay Babin who came in with a fine thirty-nine points. Jimmy Carr took second a full six strokes back whilst Les Cobban, not at his best today took third with thirty-two. As always, Tony Robbins got a near pin with Steve Durey and Michael Brett taking one each.



















