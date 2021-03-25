Pattaya ladies outshine men, again

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 24th march

Rayong Green Valley

Stableford

Rayong Green Valley on Wednesday, not for the Haven Consultants Trophy – that is next week, so get your game up to scratch for you will have to beat Auke Engelkes the man who has won the last two years in a row.



The course is in great condition at the moment with greens that are grand to putt on and lush fairways also.

The girls had a good day out with Miss Yen and Miss Nok scoring 37 points each. The countback went to Miss Yen with 22 points on the back nine to Miss Nok’s 20. That took care of 1st and 2nd. Miss Prae took 3rd spot with36 points.







It was a different story in the men’s event with only one golfer scoring better than his handicap. Maybe the lads really are saving themselves for next week’s big one.

Coming in 3rd was Eddy Bielby with 33 points. Taking 2nd was Wayne Cotterell with 34 points.

Bob St Aubin took 1st with 38 points. After a shaky start, he needed some oil after the first hole, and fortunately there is a drink stop on the way to the second tee.













