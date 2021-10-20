Pattaya Jet Ski Endurance Competition Oct. 23

Pattaya and the Jet Ski Club will host the Jet Ski Endurance Competition on Oct. 23 at Jomtien Beach’s multi-sports zone.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn chaired an Oct. 19 planning meeting with representatives from the Pattaya Jet Ski Club, Siam Watercraft and Power Sport Co. and the Marine Department.







The competition aims to improve jet ski skills and promote cooperation among public and private tourism groups.

The competition is divided into four categories: Open Boat, Stop Boat, Speedboat Under 130 Horsepower an Yamaha Marine Jet 650 Standard.



























