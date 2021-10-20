Thai Cabinet approves another 1,500 baht handout in co-payment program

The cabinet approved another round of 1,500-baht handouts under the third phase of the government’s co-payment program which still opens to more applicants.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the 1,500-baht cash handout would add to the 3,000-baht cash that the government had offered under the third phase of the cost-of-living subsidy program known in Thai “Khon La Khrueng” (half-half).



The additional subsidy would cost the state 42 billion baht and be eligible for both existing recipients and new applicants, whose combined number is limited at 28 million. The spending of the latest round of the subsidy was scheduled for November and December.







The government set the spending period for the third phase of Khon La Khrueng from July 1 to Dec 31. The two previous transfers worth 1,500 baht each were made on July 1 and Oct 1. In the third phase of the handout program, 200,530 rights remain available for applicants.







Under the scheme, the government pays half the spending of handout recipients on consumer products. The subsidy is limited at 150 baht a day. (TNA)



























