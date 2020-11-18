Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) defeat Rugby School Thailand (RST) Cobras

Round 4 of the Pattaya-RST Indoor Cricket League – 16 Nov 2020

Round 4 of the Pattaya-Rugby School Thailand was played at Rugby School Thailand, Banglamung. PCC continued their winning streak against RST Cobras and although they remain fifth in the league, they are 1 point behind the Warriors and 3 points behind Pythons and LOTB in equal second.







PCC won the toss and asked the Cobras to bat. Dan Allan and Will Stoker opened the batting against Matt Harkness. Dan is a class batsman and was well supported by Will with quick running and sensible shots. Some sloppy fielding yielded a 7. Wez Masterton and Simon Weatherill were unable to stem the flow of runs, thus Dan (31) and Will (15) added 55 without loss. A blazing start and possibly a record.

Charlie Rowe and Nathan Chisholm batted the next three overs and the wheels fell off for the Cobras. Bernie Lamprecht had Nathan caught by Wicket Keeper Luke Stokes and two balls later had Nathan run out by good fielding from Wez. Hapless Nathan was then bowled off the last ball of the over which reduced the Cobras score by 13 runs. Jainish bowled a tidy over and was unlucky not get Nathan run out again as he was stranded when Wez did some juggling in the field and a poor throw. Charlie added 14 runs but Matt dismissed Nathan for a fourth time and their 3 overs produced a nett score of minus one, 54 for 4 after 6 overs.









Captain Pete Reeha and Gareth Kelly took the crease for the last 3 overs. Simon made up for an expensive first over and had Gareth caught by a good catch from Jainish at long-on for only 6 runs. Wez gave away a bunch of wides and Bernie bowled the last over. A no ball and wide required more deliveries which Gareth (19) smashed to boundary walls before running himself out on the final ball. Cobras finished with 91 for 6, 27 of which were extras, and a winning score.

PCC’s innings opened with Wez and Bernie against Gareth. Bernie was in a hurry and was swinging the big bat. Gareth went for 21 and Dan Allan was getting the same treatment until he dismissed Bernie with a superb caught and bowled. Charlie Rowe taunted Bernie with spin until Bernie was stumped by Dan in his normal wicketkeeping position. 33 runs added for 2 wickets.

This was going to be close. Simon and Jainish batted the middle 3 overs and took Nathan and Dan to task. Simon added 22 with 3 boundaries, whilst Jainish added 12, but crucially they retained their wickets. 73 for 2 after 6 overs and the tide had turned.

Luke and Matt faced the final 3 overs. Quick runs off almost every ball and the occasional boundary made Charlie and Gareth’s bowling statistics look decidedly unhealthy. Luke (29) and Matt (19) added 48 runs and took PCC to 121 for 2.





A win to PCC by 30 runs.

RST Cobras only conceded 9 in extras – a detail which PCC needs to take onboard.

Other matches on the night were Warriors v RST Vipers, Vipers won by 2 runs needing 5 off the last ball, and RST Pythons v Lords of the Beers (LOTB), LOTB won by 23 runs. RST Vipers still lead the league table with 104 points, whilst PCC are still in 5th place with 67.











