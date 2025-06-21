Pattaya Cricket Club bring home silverware from the Vientiane 8’s in Laos – Day 1

VIETIENE, Laos – The “off season” was well underway as PCC attended the second Vientiane international 8’s competition. This was expected to be another huge success following the inaugural tournament last July in which PCC managed a 4th place. PCC were able to field a stronger team this year and had higher hopes, but a few late minute withdrawals due to injury and work commitments lost Crunch Christie and Vishnu BS, which meant that Simon Philbrook was asked to put on a team shirt and Clive Rogerson was in reserve. The team consisted of Andy Emery (Captain), Luke Stokes, Mike Gerits, Habby Singh, Hardik Rathod, Marcus Chalkley, Trevor Moolman and Simon Philbrook. There were 7 teams; PCC, Lao Elephants, Lao Calves, The Lao Lions, The British Club, Patong and Lamphun (last year’s winners).







The matches were played under MCC Laws as amended by local paying conditions. Each innings was a maximum of 7 overs with bowling from one end. Wides and No balls would be 3 runs with a maximum of 2 additional byes and would not be re-bowled except in the last over. Each team would play 4 matches and the 2nd day would be for the finals.

PCC’s first match was against The Laos Elephants. Andy lost the toss and was asked to bowl. Trevor opened the bowling against Thousitha and bowled him off his pads for a golden duck. 11 for 1 of the first over was a good start. Luke was rather untidy as the Elephants moved on to 24 for 1 in the second. Hardik, bowling his first ball for PCC had the batsman hit it straight to Andy at Long off who allowed it through his fingers for a 6.



This was not Captain Butterfinger’s only catching transgression. Mike also bowled well and helped to restrict the opposition to 39 for 1 off 4. Marcus bowled economically but found it hard to work out where skiers were coming to ground as he held his arms aloft and prayed for divine guidance whilst running round in circles. Andy bowled Eric off his last ball leaving the Elephants at 60 for 2 and Habby bowled the final over. He had Jason caught by Mike on the boundary for 28 and bowled Slatters for a golden duck and Marcus ran out Ilshan off the final ball to conclude the match at 66 for 5. A really good effort.

Luke and Mike opened the batting against Thousita who was probably the fastest bowler of the competition. A tidy 10 for the over followed by Slatters who was hit for 15. Bluey got the treatment as PCC advanced to 48 off 3 overs. Cashall Gleeson was hammered by Mike for 4 6s in succession as both batsmen finished on 27 and PCC reached 67 for 0 in 4 overs and won by 7 wickets and earning extra bonus points.



PCC played the Laos Calves next and were asked to bat. Hardik and Habby opened against Bilal. Habby was lucky to survive as he hit a 6 and was then dropped by Ken on the long-off boundary. Ben Jackson was hit for 15 off the second over as PCC made steady progress with similar scores off each over. Hardik hit a 6 and was then bowled by Arran for 29. Trevor went in and then Habby went out, retired on 38. This brought Luke in as PCC finished on 102 for 2 off the 7 overs. Too much for the Loas Calves.





The Calves opened with Dave and Bash against Trevor. A steady 13 followed by an expensive over from Luke where he was denied a decent LBW appeal. 39 for 0 off 2 overs. Hardik was economical and Mike bowled Bash for 18. 41 for 1 off 4. Marcus had Aayan caught for 2 by Luke at Long on as Lao Calves slipped to 60 for 2. Andy caught and bowled Aaron for 1, 61 for 3. Habby took the last over and bowled Ben for 2 whilst Dave remained 23 not out, but The Laos Calves were 61 for 4 and beaten by 41 runs.

The final match of the day was against The British Club. Habby had injured his ankle whilst falling down the steps from the toilet but he was bravely hobbling around. Andy lost the toss again and was asked to bowl. Arvi and Ben opened against Mike who bowled wides for 12 off the over. Hardik hit for 4 and them bowled Arvi for 5, 18 for 1 off 2. Habby bowled from a short run up and went for 14 whilst Marcus went for just 7. 38 for 1 off 4. Trevor struck next when Luke caught Pramodh for 11. 47 for 2. Luke bowled next and Trevor dropped Ben but it didn’t matter as Ben was LBW next ball for 21. 60 for 3 and Andy bowled the last over for 11 runs. The British Club finished on 71 for 3 which should have been a chaseable score.







It was a long hot day and PCC lost their composure chasing a fairly easy target. The ball had become very soft but they persisted with attempted 6s which didn’t reach the boundary. 4’s would have been a better policy. PCC opened with Luke and Mike against Dilip. Mike hit the 3rd ball straight down Arvneesh’s throat for 4. Then Luke was dropped by Pramodh at point. 7 for 1. Arvi struck next when Habby sent a ball to Sagar at mid-wicket for 5 and BCCC were doing well. 2 for 14 off 2. Sagar bowled a tidy over for 8 and PCC were still trying to go aerial.

Sagar then took a brilliant one-handed catch on the boundary to dismiss Luke for 6 off Rahul’s bowling. Trevor went out and straight back being LBW first ball and PCC were 22 for 4. Andy entered the fray to support Hardik when Hardick was dropped by Denzyl. Some poor fielding by BCCC added 8 much needed runs but Hardik fell to Ben at 18 on the boundary. 55 for 5 off 6. Simon and Andy got as far as 60 and PCC lost by 11 runs. Their 22 in extras didn’t help.

PCC had won 2 matches and lost one which put them in 2nd place in the table, behind Lamphun. The second day would be the final table match against Patong and then probably a match final against Lamphun.

This will be the subject of another report.













































