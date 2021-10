Four Southeast Asian teams will compete in Pattaya Nov. 2-6 at the AFF Beach Soccer Festival.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn chaired an Oct. 20 planning meeting with representatives of the Football Association of Thailand.







Despite being held on the open North Pattaya Beach near the Dusit Curve, the event, Pattaya officials said, will be held “behind closed doors” with no audience. The meeting covered how to keep people from watching and security.