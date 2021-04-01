Miss Thip, Wayne Cotterell win Haven Consultants Annual Trophy

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 31st March

Rayong Green Valley

Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

The Haven Consultants monthly medal was, as usual, held at the Rayong Green Valley golf course. CEO Brian Chapman was on hand to not only give out the trophies but also to participate in the medal event.



With a combined field of 40 players, including 18 ladies, it turned out to be a great day out. The course was in great condition with some very fast greens and even lots of grass on the fairways. The only bug bare were those damned fruit flies. We almost needed to putt one handed while the other hand swatted them away.







It is always a pleasure to hear people enjoying themselves and the Billabong ladies certainly do that. The laughter and fun they had back at the Backyard was almost infectious.

Miss Nok took 3rd place with a net 71. Miss Yen took 2nd place with a net 68. Miss Thip won the Haven Consultants Annual Trophy with a net 67.





In the men’s division there wasn’t a lot in it also, with Keith Allen taking 3rd place with a net 71. Andrew Woodall took 2nd spot with a net 69. Wayne Cotterell took the Haven Annual Trophy with a net 68. That’s a pretty good score as he travelled along with a few other players down from Kabinburi that morning.

There were four twos coming from Tom McMahon, Wayne Cotterell, Auke Engelkes and Keith Allen.







A very huge thank you to Brian Chapman, the CEO of Haven Consultants, for his continued sponsorship of this event. It is much appreciated by all at the Billabong and is a well-sought after trophy.













