Mio edges Kran in tiebreaker for 2002 league championship

PSC Cafe Kronborg Tuesday Bowling League

After 30 weeks of competition in the PSC Cafe Kronborg Tuesday Bowling League, it came down to a very hard fought “final showdown” match between the two top teams.





Kran’s team went into the final week leading by only one point over Mio’s team. The first game in the showdown ended in a draw. Mio’s team then won the second and Kran’s team took the last. But with Mio’s team winning the match with more pins, the end result was 2 1/2 – 1 1/2 in Mio’s favor. This left both teams at level points in the standings. It then came down to one final series to determine the winner for the season. Mio’s team kept their nerves in check and beat Kran’s team by more than 100 pins to become the overall winners, making it the second season where it came down to the last series decider.

The other final week matches saw Jeed’s team beat Otto’s 3-1, with Jeed and Tue both playing very strong. Jeed rolled a 200 string and Tue rolled strings of 213 and 203.

The last match was a win for Nual’s team against Udom’s 3-1.

The other 200+ strings of the day came from Kran, who rolled 203 and 221, for a series of 584, and Gert with a 205 string in the final match. Mio finished the season with a 563 series.

The league wants to say thanks to all the bowlers taking part this season for their consistent participation every week and making Tuesday a day to look forward to.











