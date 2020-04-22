Thai rubber exports get boost from higher global demand

BANGKOK – Thai rubber exports get a boost from higher global demand for rubber products in health care, says the Rubber Authority of Thailand.







As global demand surged, particularly rubber gloves and synthetic rubber, outlook for Thailand’s shipments of rubber products continued to improve, said acting governor of the Rubber Authority of Thailand Kajornsak Nuanpromsakul.

Other positive factors included Malaysia’s recent move to open its border for rubber and resumptions of manufacturing sector in China, he said.

Thailand’s exports of rubber products and processed rubber such as auto tyres, rubber gloves, resistance bands and rubber bands rose 10% in the first two months of 2020, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The shortage of virus protection related products would likely further boost global demand for rubber, said Kajornsak. (TNA)

