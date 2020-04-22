‘Stay Home’ days can be special and fun for the whole family

During these very difficult times and ‘Stay Home’ policy, make your days special and fun for your whole family.



I do…A couple of days ago I drove to Pan Pan San Domenico Italian Restaurant on Sukhumvit Road opposite the Ocean Marina and ordered Take Away food.







While I waited for my order of Lasagne with Meat Sauce (380 baht), Insalata Caesar (310 baht) and a Filet Steak (650 baht), I watched this lovely ‘pizzaiolo’ create for me a Pizza Hawaii from start to finish. (350 baht). Pizza prices are as low as 200 baht.

Pan Pan is Open for Take Home and Delivery. Call: 038-237-880 or 065-570-7836 or you can see the whole menu at www.panpanpattaya.com or while you’re there pick up a Take Away/Delivery Menu.

I pick up my favourite Italian food on at least 3 days a week. It shows!





