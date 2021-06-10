Mike Tottenham scores another 40 points

PSC Links Golf Society

Wed, June 9

Pattana Golf Club & Resort A+B

Stableford

Barely three weeks ago, Mike Tottenham racked up 41 points at Greenwood, with his nearest challenger, that day, four points in arrears.







This time, at Pattana, Mike has had another great score of 40 points, but not such a big gap to the runner-up. His recent good form is dropping that handicap to where he wants it to be.

That runner-up was George (bridesmaid) Mueller in yet another consistently good performance. George scored 39 points alone so, this time, no countbacks to lose.





Derek Phillips has been getting a little frustrated with his game recently. A very good golfer who has lowered his handicap considerably in recent times, but has struggled to get a decent score.

He has had a break-out, at last, with an excellent 38 points and a third placing. We think that was relief on his face at the presentation.

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 40 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (15) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Derek Phillips (13) – 38 pts

The fairways here are in excellent condition, well grassed and mown to produce some good run. The greens are a little below what we expect here, but there has been coring and sanding, which must be done. Some dark patches on some of them are a worry.

The very dark sky that hung over us at the first tee was blown away from the course so the rest of the day stayed overcast, making for pleasant playing conditions.







The TAT golf promotion has proved popular and has sold quickly. One particular golf course made it very difficult to get the special price, even though we had been there twice a month for two years. Although we had booked weeks in advance, we were told it was sold out.







By contrast, the management at Pattana very quickly locked in the special price for us and made checking in hassle free.

We thank them very much for supporting Links Golf, as always.



















