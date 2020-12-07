Mike Firkin a clear winner at Treasure Hill Golf Club

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Dec.3

Treasure Hill

Stableford

During the bus ride back to Pattaya, three or four players remarked that Treasure Hill was in the best condition that they could remember. We have been lucky enough to play a number of these courses recently that are in tip top shape.







It goes without saying that the greens here are in really good condition and the fairways have plenty of run, although, having learned a lesson on Tuesday, we played lift, clean and place. That was good because there is plenty of water being poured onto the course.

Our nine players became eight when a muscle spasm in the back kept one player at home in some pain.





At the first tee, about fifteen minutes before our scheduled time we had, again, a relatively cool, light breeze which became stronger as the day went on, very pleasant. Another day when our two four balls were the only players on a near empty course. Consequently, an unimpeded round of golf.

This course is not known for high Stableford scores and, today, no one could play to handicap, again.

Mike Firkin, PSC handicap 20.9, came closest, with a good score of 35 points to finish in first place.







Joerge (his correct name) Mueller always puts in a steady performance and his 31 points, while being on the low side, got him second place.

Michael Blumhagen has only played three or four times with us and has been in the winner’s list a couple of those times. We adjusted his handicap down to #9 today.

He scored a respectable 30 points, and enough to make the podium, this time in third spot.









Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – Mike Firkin (21) – 35 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 31 pts

3rd Place – Michael Blumhagen (9) – 30 pts

Treasure Hill sent a flyer on Line this morning stating that it was currently 20 degrees C. – shiver!







The reason for the flyer, though, is to advertise the very good December special of 1400 baht for green fee, caddie, & cart.

We got to ride in the brand new golf carts, so new in fact, that the plastic wrap is still on the windshield, and the hub caps are shining brightly.







