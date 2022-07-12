Manchester United and Liverpool meet for first and historic match in Bangkok

Manchester United and Liverpool football clubs are ready for their first and historic match in Asia tonight.

Both teams will meet in “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” at the Rajamangala National Stadium at 8pm.







Crowds of fans started to show up cheerfully in front of the stadium in the afternoon. They were fans of both football clubs and Chinese singer Jackson Wang whose performance was scheduled there at 6pm, before the exhibition match.

People took photos at selfie booths and bought the souvenirs of both football clubs, especially their jerseys. They were required to show COVID-19 vaccination certificates or the results of their antigen tests conducted within the past 48 hours.





Liverpool and Manchester United players practiced at the Rajamangala National Stadium yesterday before the eyes of about 10,000 fans.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was excited and glad to receive a warm welcome from Thai fans and his team was ready for the match.



Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp and its players including Virgil van Dijk signed autographs and handed out souvenirs to fans. (TNA)

































