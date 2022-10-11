Mabprachan Golf Society proclaims Neil Harvey and Alan Cassin golfers of the week

Tuesday, September 27th

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Neil Harvey (18) – 31 points

2nd Alan Cassin (11) – 30 points

The forecast for the week was bleak but on Tuesday we risked the elements to play at Mountain Shadow. Conditions were difficult with wet fairways and a stiff breeze on the first nine holes. This died down on the back nine as the rain set in for the last five holes or so. Everyone struggled on to complete the round, but it could hardly be described as an enjoyable day out.







Most players were struggling to complete the round let alone put together a good score so unsurprisingly the scoring was pretty low. In the end Neil Harvey edged out Alan Cassin by a point to win with 31 points.

There was only one near pin today on the 15th for Paul Davis using the driver!







Tuesday, October 4th

Khow Kheow A&B Golf Course

1st Neil Harvey (18) – 34 points

2nd Alan Cassin (11) – 32 points

It has been a while since we visited this excellent Pete Dye course as the rates have been rather high, but on Tuesday we were able to take advantage of the recent sports day offer. The course was very wet, although the greens were in surprisingly good shape and pretty fast.







The course was quite busy to start with but with three nines open we found ourselves all alone on the back nine (B course). Those classic finishing holes are challenging at the best of times but with heavy damp air and no run on the fairways, the par 4’s are out of range for all our players and the island green particularly interesting with a strong wind blowing.

Despite this Neil Harvey and Alan Cassin played some really good golf to come in with respectable scores well ahead of the rest of the field. Unfortunately, Alan’s drive went haywire on the last hole to allow Neil to win with 34 points.





For the near pins, no one got close on the difficult, water-bound, 195 yard 3rd hole, but the rest were shared between, Neil, Alan and Jonathan Pratt.

Thursday, October 6th

Pattana A&B Golf Course

1st Alan Cassin (11) – 36 points

2nd Jonathan Pratt (9) – 31 points

We have been visiting this course a lot recently. To get there via motorway requires a nightmare of dangerous U-turns, but today all managed to navigate a newly discovered short cut though some quiet back roads.



We played A and B in the correct order, so the ominous B1 with water down both sides is not so bad when it’s not the first shot of the day. Again this is a long course (especially with a par six) and in wet conditions very tough. Carts were not allowed on the fairway making it very heavy going for some of our players.







Storm clouds were gathering as we approached the finish and unfortunately the last couple of groups were unable to finish the last holes. However, today was Alan’s day, down the middle with every drive and a good short game to match. His 36 points was unassailable.

Alan was on fire on the par 3’s as well, hitting the first two within a few feet of the hole, as well as claiming the third. The last one went to John Feeny.

































