Lundeman leads the way

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, June 10, Laem Chabang A & C – Stableford

1st Erik Lundeman (5) 39pts

2nd Iain Jones (20) 37pts

3rd Peter Park (3) 36pts

4th Tommy Marshall (6) 35pts

5th Derek Phillips (16) 34pts

After a Friday washout the previous week at Khao Kheow, twenty-seven PLGS golfers were even more intent on enjoying a stableford competition at Laem Chabang on Monday. The day was bright with some scattered cloud cover but nothing threatening as they teed off on the A nine, with the more testing C nine to follow.

The course was in its usual fine condition but the greens were hard and much slower than expected with grain predominating.

It was decided to play in one flight and a fighting performance by Derek Phillips dispelled the disappointment of his previous few rounds as he finished in fifth place with 34 points. Another very steady round by Tommy Marshall helped him to finish in fourth place with 35 points, one point behind third placed Peter Park on 36 points.

The top two golfers both broke par with Iain Jones’ 37 points taking runner-up spot, a couple behind the winner, Erik Lundman, on his debut with the group.

Near-pins went to Richie McGhie (A2), Andrew Purdie (A7), Phil Davies (C5) and Paul Smith (C8).

The best front nine was that of Toby Glass (20 points on A) whilst Kevin LaBar’s eighteen points on the C nine saw him receive another award.

Wednesday, June 12, Pattana A & B – Stableford

1st Derek Phillips (16) 39pts

2nd Selwyn Yates (15) 39pts

3rd Tom Herrington (15) 38pts

4th Gerry Conway (25) 37pts

5th Andrew Purdie (10) 37pts

6th Tommy Marshall (6) 36pts

Although it was overcast in the morning, the forecast was for cloudy and no rain. At Pattana that is exactly what we got, and were able to complete a full round. We fielded twenty eight players in one flight with the prizes going down to six places.

The course was in its usual first class condition, although we were curious that the ground staff commenced sanding the B nine greens as we hit off. They beat us to most of them, but these greens still played well. Carts stayed on the paths so it was ‘lift, clean and place’ on fairways.

Derek Phillips has had his share of “wigs” and “silly hats” recently but today recorded his best score since Songkran, a grand total of 39 points, however, he didn’t have it all his own way as Selwyn Yates took it to him, also having 39 points to be just beaten on countback.

Tom Herrington had an “on’ day and was right behind this pair scoring 38 points to sit alone at third, then came another countback resulting in Gerry Conway pipping Andrew Purdie at the 37 points mark. Tommy Marshall was the only other to play to handicap or better with 36 points.

Near pins went to Bryan Dore (A3), Phil Davies (A8), Gavin Smith (B3), and Bill Copeland (B7) while the consolation ‘best nines’ were claimed by Iain Jones (front, 19pts) and Paul Smith ()back, 19pts).

Friday, June 14, Greenwood C & B – Stableford

A Flight (0-13)

1st Phil Davies (13) 36pts

2nd Selwyn Yates (12) 35pts

3rd Bryan Dore (4) 33pts

B Flight (14+)

1st Stu Brown (28) 36pts

2nd Tom Herrington (15) 35pts

3rd Donal McGuigan (19) 34pts

The society ended the week with a trip up to Greenwood to play a stableford competition on the Peter Thompson designed course, which saw the C and B nines in good condition and with fairways allowing run and very consistent greens.

A couple of withdrawals reduced the field to twenty-nine golfers and the two flights were cut at thirteen and under. Three golfers failed to finish the round as a result of illness, injury or “mood”.

Scattered clouds were evident throughout but a fresh breeze all day kept the prospect of rain at bay. Beginning on the C nine it would be a tough test as the starting holes were long, into the wind and with many tees well back.

In the top flight third place went to Bryan Dore, with the Irishman posting 33 points on the final lap of his stay. In second was Selwyn Yates, just beginning his stay, with 35 points. The flight winner was Phil Davies with a level par round after a couple of mediocre performances recently.

In the second flight Donal McGuigan again found a place in the frame with 34 points whilst Tom Herrington recorded 35 points for second. The winner was Stu Brown with a surprising 36 points total at the end of a week which saw him start with the “wig”! Now it was the Green Jacket generously conceded by Mr Phil.

On a day when three of the par threes played very long, near-pins were won by Paul Smith (C3), Gavin Smith (C6), Bill Copeland (B2) and Paul Durkan (B5).

The best front nine was recorded by Greg Perfrement (21 points) whilst Tommy Marshall (18 points) took the back nine honours on countback from Alan Walker.