Pavloff cans an ‘ace’, Wright gets the medal

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, June 9, Green Valley – Medal

When we arrived here today the car park was packed out and it looked like it was going to be very busy today. However it turned out that there was a tournament on Silky Oak and Green Valley itself was actually very quiet. We got one short shower of rain but otherwise it was a beautiful day for golf and nice and cool.

It was our monthly medal here today and although winning it is very important, the highlight of the day came from Paul Pavloff who had a hole-in-one on the eighth hole.

Our best overall score came from Kevyn Wright (H/cap 10) who had an excellent net sixty-nine to win the medal by three clear shots. Paul Pavloff (5) came in second with a net seventy-two, Paul Butler (17) was third on net seventy-three and Shaun Merriman (11) got the fourth and last place on the podium with a net seventy-five

Tuesday, June 11, Eastern Star – Stableford

The course was in good condition this day, with good fairways and the greens running at a fast pace. Conditions were nice under the cloud cover and it stayed that way for most of the round.

The scoring can only be described as poor as no one played to handicap. The “A” div winner with the best score of the day was Marty Rock (12) on 34 points. In second was Jerry Sweetnam (8) with 31 points and third came Craig Hitchens (13) on 30.

“B” div scoring was not good with the first place going to Donal McGuigan (14) on 30 points, second to Russell Gilroy (16) with 29 and in third was Joe McArdle (16) with 28 points, beating Mikael Andersson (14) on a countback.

Thursday, June 13, Burapha – Stableford

We played the A and B nines, our favorite combination, here at Burapha today. There were some reasonable scores, though not up to the standard which we had set over the past few weeks.

Shaun Merriman (11) was the winner with 37 points while Pete Seil (5) played his usual steady golf and came second with 36. Wayne Antiltz (12) didnt quite reach the standard he set last week but he still came third with a respectable 35 points and Mark Armstrong (26) was surprised to hear that he got the fourth and last place with his 32points.

We had three 2s today, from Shaun Merriman, Jerry Sweetnam and Steve Chow.