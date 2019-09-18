Loydall bags a brace

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 9, The Emerald – Stableford

We just had a small group out today with only one division. The semi-rough here on the course was almost unplayable and this was reflected in the scores.

Roger Awad was the winner with 34 points, Paul Young came in second on 31, in third place eight points behind was Frank Grainger and with 22 points John Carlin took fourth.

There were four near pins up for grabs but only one winner, Paul Young in division 1 on the 15th.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, Treasure Hill – Stableford

An almost similar turnout as of Monday and Glen Loydall topped the podium today with 34 points. Frank Grainger came second on 29 points and Tony Molloy was third with 28.

There were two near pins today but only one winner, Glen Loydall on the 2nd in division 2. Still no ‘2’s recorded after two outings this week.

Friday, Sept. 13, Eastern Star – Stableford

Back to reality on a Friday with two divisions out and Glen Loydall recorded the highest score of the day, winning division 2 with 36 points. Ron Lavett was second on 33 and Frank Kelly took third with 30.

Nik Evans’ 34 points was the best score in division 1, Tony Molloy was second one point behind and Colin Aspinall finished third with 32.

There were some very slick greens out there today but also as always some very soggy patches

on the approach to the green but no pick clean and place today.

Eight near pins in two divisions and in division 1 Nik Evans and Tony Molloy both got awards and in division 2 Ron Lavett picked up a couple. Once again there were no birdie ‘2’s.