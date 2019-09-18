Culture minister lauds new market attraction

Pelanchay Market, Pattaya’s recently opened new tourist attraction, received an official visit on Saturday, Sept. 14 from Thailand’s Asst. Minister of Culture, Poramet Ngampichet. The minister was accompanied by Chonburi provincial cultural representative Samart Tiengpoonwong and Huay Yai Mayor Pairath Trisuppachok, who conducted the tour.

The market is proving popular with locals and tourists alike and offers a ‘step-back-in-time” experience for shoppers, with Ayutthaya period costumes in abundance and traditional food and handmade craftwork on offer from the numerous stalls.

The minister commented that Thailand’s traditional arts, crafts and music can be a major draw for foreign tourists as well as preserving the kingdom’s history and culture. He commended the stallholders and market organizers for creating such a distinctive and enticing shopping attraction and a unique window into the past.

Pelanchay Market is located on Highway 1063 in Huay Yai, just past the entrance to Phoenix Gold Golf Club. The market is open on Saturdays only, from 3pm – 9pm. There is ample parking and entrance is free of charge.