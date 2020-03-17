Killer Bees, Barton & Beck win 24th Pattaya Sports Club Charity Classic

Over 100,000 baht raised for charity

Adam Barton & Kerry Beck were crowned champions of the 24th PSC Charity Classic held at the popular Rayong Green Valley course on the 11th March.







The better ball format nearly always produces high scoring and is very close, and Wednesday was no exception, with 48pts topping the leaderboard. Barton & Beck edged earned their top spot via countback over Allan Robartson and Greg Ritchie.

Steve Mann and Brian Scott finished third, just one shot back on 47pts.

A fantastic number of players were scheduled to play, 112 to be precise but unfortunately 3 failed to arrive leaving Vice President Tim with the headache of a quick shuffle to make the numbers work. Simon Philbrook ended up as a swinger in a 3 ball, which means his score counted with each of the other 2 players in the group. Ron Dickie went out with Martin Crighton as a 2 ball.

We had the benefit of a two tee start, with Golf Chairman Jack on the first tee and Stan Rees, Social Committee, looking after the start on the tenth. The weather remained hot all day and everyone was away on time, so many thanks to all the players for being on their respective tees on time, which always make the starter’s job easier, even when Tim tried his hardest to confuse Jack by giving him the tenth tee start sheet!

Generally the pace of play was excellent with everyone getting round in a little over four hours.

About 90 players and guests came in the evening to the Amari, who once again provided an excellent venue for the presentation as well of course a fine spread of food and sweets. Beer and wine were very reasonably priced and our thanks to Yash and his staff for a job well done.







Thank you to the Riviera Group who kindly funded all the shirts, and to Soi Dao Chatrium Resort who provided the main prize for the raffle, for 4 players, 2 rounds of golf and a night’s accommodation. Also to all our sponsors who include the Chris Dodds Group, Walter Baechli, Sinco Shirts, Casa Pascal, Burapha Golf Club, Eastern Star Golf Center, Pattana Golf Club & Resort, Greenwood Golf Club, Pleasant Valley Golf & Country Club, Pattaya Country Club, Rayong Green Valley Country Club, Bangpra Golf Club, First Pacific Hotel and Convention, Diana Garden Resort, A1 car and bike hire, Amari Pattaya, and Andrew Scaife – golf lesson, raising a total of more than 100,000 baht on the day for local charities.

Finally, a special thanks to Tim, our vice president who did a considerable amount of work during the week towards the organisation of the day as well as orchestrating the work done by the PSC office, so thanks to all of you too.

