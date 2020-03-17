Children shine at Camillian Bridge of Hope Charity Dinner

On Saturday the 29th of February 2020, the Camillian Social Center Rayong held the 9th Bridge of Hope Charity Dinner.







When Father Giovanni Contarin arrived at the Tamnanpar Resort, Camillian staff and teenagers were all very busy putting the finishing touches together. Staff and some of the patients have been busy for over a month preparing for this event. It was a beautiful evening, with warm with a clear sky and cooling breezes.

The raffle prizes were in place and the house band was already playing while waiting for the guests to arrive, and the younger children were eating an early supper. All the people I spoke to very much enjoyed the food and the beautiful surroundings.

For the stage entertainment there was the house band, a very raunchy group of young lady singers and dancers, and several youngsters other than our very own dance group made up from our younger children.

My particular attention was drawn to an extremely talented young lady of just ten years old. Her name is Petch and she is a World Champion Junior Guitarist.

This very young lady played Thai Songs, and The Eagles’ Hotel California. This I know is a very hard number to play and she was fantastic with not a beat out of place. At 10 years old she is a true professional. Later in the evening I had the privilege to meet her and for sure she will be a world class entertainer if she keeps up her present performance.

Also on stage there was a man who performed his art on an illuminated sand box. His images morphed from one to another in quick succession.

All in all an evening to remember.











