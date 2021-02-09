Josie’s son tops leaderboard at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 08 Feb 2021

Phoenix Gold, Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Phoenix Gold Mountain and Ocean loops on Monday, and to say the course is in fantastic condition doesn’t do it justice. There is not one part of it that is not pristine.







It was a superb day for golf – not too hot, although it is starting to warm up around lunchtime. By that time we are usually up on the Ocean where the drink stop is and the breeze off the sea is great.

The French contingent can’t seem to get out of the prizes; if not one it is one of the others, even though it was on a countback with Glyn Davies. Both Gerard Lambert and Glyn scored 38 points with the Little French General relegating Glyn to 3rd and he taking 2nd.







To top it off, Gerard had the only two of the day.

One of our visitors, Tom McMahon, whose mother and the scribe have been friends for over 40 years, had one of his better days out scoring 39 points to take 1st place. Well done mate, we hope Josie reads this report.





