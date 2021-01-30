Jonathan Pratt master of the day at Burapha, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Thursday 28st January we went to Burapha, where we played the A & B loops. The course was in very good condition and it was a pleasure to play. It is amazing to play every week on almost empty courses with good deals.





We had another nice sunny and warm day, but missed the cool breeze. Nevertheless, it was a beautiful day.

We all played a good round, but Jonathan Pratt (10) was the master of the day. He came in with 43 Stableford points. Big applause for him. Second was Stan Rees with 36 Stableford points, beating Dave Smith and Ty Anderson on the countback.













