Jimmy Carr crowned Golfer of the (Covid-shortened) Month around Pattaya

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, July 19th

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Geoff Atwell (22) 31 points

2nd Kob Glover (21) 27 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (16) 26 points

Near pins Kob Glover, Peter Kelly, & Kevin LeBar X 2.







A mild overcast day for the first game of the week at Treasure Hill. Once again everyone availed of the all-in deal of eleven hundred and fifty baht so the speed of play was good. An added bonus was a voucher to the value of one hundred baht was included. Very few other golfers could be seen on the course.

As always, the course was difficult, made more so by a stiff breeze so scoring was even more disappointing than normal. A very modest score of thirty-one points was the best that anyone could muster with Geoff Atwell being the winner.





Kob Glover was back in the winner’s circle again in second place with twenty-seven points while Jimmy Carr took third, one of several on a lowly twenty-six points. All the near pins were taken with one each to Peter Kelly and Kob Glover with Kevin LeBar taking two.

We are not sure how much longer golf will be allowed as Covid numbers stay stubbornly high and increasing restrictions are being put in place. It’s a day-to-day prospect at present.

Wednesday, July 21st

Plutaluang Golf Course E & S

1st Tony Robbins (18) 33 points

2nd Geoff Cox (17) 30 points

3rd Niall Glover (16) 30 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Geoff Cox, & Michael Brett.







After some months away, the Bunker Boys made a return to Plutaluang where we choose to play the East & South nines, arguably the tougher of the two courses available. The day was nice and sunny and not too hot, so pleasant conditions for play. The course was just about as one expects, fairways and greens ok but the rough and bunkers a different proposition, particularly the bunkers where the course dogs spend much of their time. A stiff breeze kept everyone on their toes with several players ending up in places they would rather not be when the wind was across the fairways.

Scoring was again disappointing with nobody grasping the nettle and overpowering the course. Best score of the day was thirty-three points from Tony Robbins. Two were tied on thirty and separated on countback with Geoff Cox edging out Niall Glover. Geoff Atwell looked like he might make a dash for the line with consecutive four and three-point holes but fell away over the back nine. Three near pins went to Niall Glover, Geoff Cox, and Michael Brett.







Despite being in varying levels of lockdown for the past ten weeks, Covid numbers remain stubbornly high so the governor of Chonburi has decided to extend measure to curtail its spread, measures that include closure of golf courses, so for the foreseeable future the city of fun remains the city of very little or no fun.

With no more golf likely for the rest of the month and Jimmy Carr holding an unassailable lead it’s inevitable that in the fullness of time Jimmy will be crowned July golfer of the month.



















