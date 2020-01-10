Jacket for Jepson but Ace for Lawlor

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Rayong Green Valley Stableford

A golf day at Green Valley is always a pleasant occasion. The course is generally in fine condition, a cooling breeze is always present and the challenge of the holes makes for a tight competition. Wednesday, 8th January was no different as the Pattaya Links Golf Society visited with 34 golfers to play a Stableford competition in two flights, divided at fourteen and under.

Starting well before the allotted time good progress was made and the top flight saw Green Valley member Barry Wellings use all his local knowledge to take the win with 38 points, closely followed by Paul Durkan (37), with Mike Ehlert (35) taking third ahead of John Doyle on countback.

The second flight was more spectacular with Englishman Kenny Jepson taking his fourth Green Jacket, albeit on countback with 40 points, relegating Irish golfer Colm Lawlor into second (40 points).

Colm, however, was not too “miffed” as he achieved his first ever hole-in-one on the short par three eighth. Never has he struck a more telling pitching wedge.

Third place went to Colm O’Donovan with 38 points whilst a level par 36 points gave Larry Slattery fourth place. Irish Eyes were smiling as three golfers from the Emerald Isle had found their places on the flight podium.

Technical awards went to Dave Robinson, Lachlan Gotz, Tony Leng and Paul Smith for their near-pins and the consolation awards went to Maurice Roberts for his best front nine of 20 points and Wayne Peppernell’s nineteen points on the back nine.

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Barry Wellings (5) -38 pts

2nd Place – Paul Durkan (8) -37 pts

3rd Place – Mike Ehlert (12) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – John Doyle (9) – 35 pts c/back

B Flight (15+)

1st Place – Kenny Jepson (25) – 40 pts c/back

2nd Place – Colm Lawlor (15) – 40 pts

3rd Place – Colm O’Donovan (15) – 38 pts

4th Place – Larry Slattery (20) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Maurice Roberts – 20 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Wayne Peppernell – 19 pts

Mr Phil used his executive powers to deflect the “silly hat” from himself to the departing Estonian golfer Sergei Kronbergs whilst Gordon Laviolette’s travails continued with another wig presentation.

The day ended with Colm ringing the bell in time honoured fashion, not once but twice! That’s what it means to score a debut hole-in-one!