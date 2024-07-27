IOC teams up with Paris 2024 and French authorities to protect Games integrity

PARIS, France – The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the French authorities have set up a Joint Integrity Unit (JIU) to prevent, monitor and assess any potential unethical activity at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Protecting clean athletes and the integrity of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which opened yesterday with a breathtaking Opening Ceremony, is a top priority for the IOC.









The JIU has been operational since 18 July, coinciding with the opening of the Olympic Village and the arrival of the first delegations.

This multi-stakeholder collaboration model enables a quick exchange of information and intelligence, and smooth coordination between the sports disciplinary side and law enforcement. Such a model has been in place and operated successfully with local authorities ever since the Olympic Games London 2012.





Potential cases could involve competition manipulation, bribery or unethical behaviour by an accredited person within IOC jurisdiction. As a sports organisation, the IOC can deal with disciplinary matters related to the Olympic Games and sanction athletes and other participants (e.g. by taking away their accreditations). However, the IOC will rely on the French authorities, police and justice system for criminal and security matters should a case have a criminal dimension.









Holistic approach

Regarding cases of competition manipulation, the IOC also signed a tripartite agreement with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the French betting regulatory authority (ANJ), enabling the cross-checking of data to facilitate the identification of potential breaches related to betting on the Games and competition manipulation by accredited participants. It is strictly prohibited for any accredited person to place a bet on an Olympic event. Learn more about how the IOC is equipped to detect related breaches.





The protection of clean sport and clean athletes is central to Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the IOC’s strategic roadmap, and the creation of the JIU complements a range of other measures in place to protect the integrity of the Games.

One of these is the “Believe in Sport” campaign: supported by six athlete ambassadors, it aims to raise awareness of the threat of competition manipulation among athletes who are competing in Paris, their entourage members and officials, while empowering them to make the right decisions.





































