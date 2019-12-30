Helene Lindberg making this a habit

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Dec. 27 Treasure Hill Stableford

As forty one players from Links Golf descended on the golf course that everyone loves to hate, because it’s “too hard”, we had near perfect weather which was overcast with a slight breeze. We were, once again, offered to start earlier than our scheduled time.

As each of our eleven groups came to the tee, the lovely starter lady offered everyone a lucky dip, a nice Xmas gesture from Treasure Hill. Prizes were for food and/or drinks in the restaurant.

The course is, right now, in immaculate condition and not showing any sign of drying, as some are. They have water somewhere. The greens are in great condition and playing as they should, and although there has been a price increase, is still great value for money.

Our first three groups were three-balls which were held up part way through the first nine by a 5-ball ahead. Not so bad having the five-ball, it was the insistence of one of them to stand in the middle of the fairways talking on the phone that raised hackles. Once our players went through, it was plain sailing to finish in good time.

A flight had Paul Smith, on his game today, and usually is, take top spot with a very good 37 points. Second place went to another Smith, Colin, who was just one point back on 36 points.

Wayne Peppernell is sneaking back to form and scored a solid 35 points for third place on countback over Dave Stockman. Phil Davies reckoned 32 points wasn’t great but it was enough for the final spot in the flight.

Helene Lindberg seems to making a habit of this. By winning B flight with 37 points she has scored her second Green Jacket in two weeks. Her golf this trip has been first class.

Keith Griffith was also a Green Jacket winner a few days ago, and kept that form going to take second spot with 35 points.

Darren Beavers had one of his good games and grabbed third place with 34 points and hold out Ross Luchterhand, who is in the placings again with 33 points. Keith’s mate, Dave Clewley won a countback for fifth and final place on the podium.

Plenty of near pins to win.

Near pins A flight: Dave Stockman (x2), Mike Ehlert, Colin Smith

Near pins B flight: Darren Beavers, Terry Adkins, Keith Griffith, Dave Clewley

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Paul Smith (4) -37 pts

2nd Place – Colin Smith (15) -36 pts

3rd Place – Wayne Peppernell (15) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – Dave Stockman (6) – 35 pts

5th Place – Phil Davies (14) – 32 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Helene Lindberg (21) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Keith Griffith (17) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Darren Beavers (18) – 34 pts

4th Place – Ross Luchterhand (17) – 33 pts

5th Place – Dave Clewley (19) – 30 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – George Mueller – 17 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Derek Phillips – 18 pts c/back

It was the slippery slide from the top to the bottom for John Coetzee who wore the Green Jacket at the start of the week, but ended the week with the ‘wig’ for last place.

Tip Briney has been out of the photo ops recently but Phil thought his mis-interpretation of the rules was enough for the ‘silly hat’.

There are not many forty plus points scored at this course and today Treasure Hill kept its reputation intact, but forty one golfers had fun trying for the big Four-O.