Fourth round of the OMYC Platu Championship of Thailand 2022

Once again, this regatta provided some of the closest and exciting one design racing in Asia.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the winds were not so favourable and the start had to be delayed half an hour. However enough pressure came in to allow for five short races. The first race is always a practise race and coupled with one drop score for the day, allows new crews time to settle in. Apart from an unusual fourth position in the first race, Platu 117, Stingray, started to show everybody that they were the boat to beat.







Sunday was a perfect day for sailing. Flat seas, sunshine and a constant Northerly wind which made it easy for the race officer to run 6 races. The crews were worked very hard and sailed 6 races. With light winds forecast for the following day the race officer wanted to get in as many races as possible. The reward for the tired crews was free beer and hamburgers in the evening, courtesy of the FLS company.

FLS financially support sailing in general and especially the OMYC Platu Championship with their own Platu 124 previously known as The Ferret, now resplendent in FLS livery.







On Monday, the wind was just enough for racing to start on time and after three races the crews prepared for the final race of the regatta which is always a double point, medal race. This always creates extra concentration and tension and with a good start essential but an OCS is to be avoided at all costs. The Thai crew on 257 were the unfortunate ones on this occasion especially as there were fighting against Platu 124 for podium honours. To their credit they fought back hard to finish third, just two metres behind 124. Stingray rounded off a perfect day with four wins from four to secure first overall for the regatta. The FLS crew came second after their exciting battle with 257 who came a close third. This boat is normally helmed by K Ithinai who had an accident the previous week but still entered his two Platus to keep up his much-appreciated support for the Platu Class here at Ocean Marina.







And so to the presentations attended by the FLS representative K. Toby. As usual all crews were given a bottle of whiskey to recognize that their contribution is what makes for some very close and exciting racing. Then the “lucky” winners were given their trophies as a reminder of a great weekend.

Congratulations to 117, 124 and 257.



Thanks to OMYC for providing support on and off the water. Thanks to K Thammasak the joint race officer. Thanks to the staff on the mark boats. Thanks to the hard working ladies of the Food Truck for their excellent service at the party. Thanks to Nathan for photos of the prize giving. Thanks to FLS for their generous support of yachting. Thanks to all the competitors for making this Championship so competitive.

5th and final round November 11/12/13. Fri/Sat/Sun





































