Forty points is not enough in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday Aug. 7 Khao Kheow A+C Stableford

Rain drizzled from early morning and continued as we gathered at Links Bar for breakfast. A phone call came from one of our cars as the bus started the trip to Khao Kheow, informing us that the rain was very heavy further along the motorway, and asking if the golf would still be on?







However, by the time we arrived, the rain had stopped and never returned for the whole of the round. Low clouds hung around the background hills all day, looking quite scenic, but never threatening.

Indications were that the course was wet and, as the carts were restricted to the path, we decided to play lift, clean and place, as there was probably little or no run.

That assumption proved to be wrong as the fairways are in very good condition and not as wet as imagined and, in fact, carts were given the all clear to go on the fairways after we had completed the first hole on the ‘C’ course.

OK, we did play from the shorter white tees, just in case, and the golfers took complete advantage of that. Scoring was so prolific today that 40 points didn’t get you into one of the top three placings, and 11 of the 12 players scored 33 points or better. Sounds more like we are talking Bangpakong!

Craig Webster came in with 43 points to take the win.

George Mueller has been on the up recently and grabbed second place with a handsome 42 points while the ‘comeback kid’, Wayne Peppernell, reckoned that 41 points would get him another Green Jacket, but not today.





Great scoring from the placegetters, and also from Mike Jeffreys, who’s mere 40 points saw him just miss out.

Tip Briney scored 20 points to win the best front nine and, although he had a good final score, it was not enough for a place on the podium.

Likewise Mike Tottenham, who came home with 21 points to win the best back nine.

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Craig Webster (18) – 43 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (16) – 42 pts

3rd Place – Wayne Peppernell (16) – 41 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tip Briney – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Mike Tottenham – 21 pts







The ‘A’ course greens today were the usual very good and true running greens, but something is happening on the ‘C’ nine greens. Black patches, some browning, and some have sand covering the spoiled bits, not the usual, and the tee boxes look as if they are being renovated, again.

Maintenance has to be done, but we still had a terrific course presented to us.

After fielding six groups on Wednesday, things were a bit quieter today with only three groups. The round was a little slowed by a six ball up ahead but all finished in about four and a half hours.











