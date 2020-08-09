Pattaya’s Bunker Boys golfers brave threat of rain for successful week of golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, August 3rd Pattaya Country Club

1st Geoff Parker (19) 36 points

2nd Michael Brett (17) 35 points

3rd Tony Robbins (23) 33 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, & Dave Ashman

Tropical Storm Sinlaku brought severe flooding to much of the North and North East of the country heaping even more misery on people already suffering from the effects of COVID 19. Since we are on the periphery of this storm it was inevitable that we would be affected by it in some way.

As it happened, we escaped lightly with no rain till the ninth hole and then only briefly. Thereafter we had a few squally showers, not enough to stop play, just enough to get us wet repeatedly, a small price to pay given what has happened to flood victims.

Once again the course was in excellent condition, green and well grassed, the greens were top class. We had the course virtually to ourselves again so stress-free golf apart from the usual vagaries of the game.

Geoff Parker is continuing with his return to form and took first place with thirty-six points. It looks like an end to his generous nineteen handicap is just around the corner.

Two really bad mistakes on the back nine killed off any chance Michael Brett had of winning. Still, thirty-five was enough to take second place. Tony Robbins edged out Dave Ashman for third place on countback.

Only two near pins were taken going to Geoff Parker and Dave Ashman.

Wednesday, August 5th Pattavia

1st Dave Ashman (23) 39 points

2nd Kevin LeBar (13) 37 points

3rd Geoff Parker (19) 35 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, & Kevin LeBar X 2.







Despite the dire predictions from the Met Office for widespread rain this week we seem to have dodged a bullet so far. Wednesday, whilst overcast, was very mild and pleasant for golf with no rain.

The course was in great condition and competition-ready as it played host to Thursday’s Thailand Junior Golf Competition. The course was empty when we set out but by the close of play, it became crowded, perhaps another late tee off promotion.

Very good scores today with Dave Ashman leading the way with an excellent thirty-nine which could have been a couple better if not for a couple of loose putts on the closing holes. On what is virtually his home course Kevin LeBar took second place with thirty-seven and clearly was not distracted in the least by a very attractive caddie. Geoff Parker could rightly now claim to be back in form with another good score of thirty-five in third place.

Jimmy Carr took one near pin and Kevin LeBar two.

A small away trip has been organised for 19th & 20th to one of our favorite destinations with a game at Kabin Buri Country Club. We’ll be staying one night at Serenity Resort and Spa before making our way across country to play a round at the beautiful Lotus Valley Course. For a variety of reasons, Lotus Valley has been off our roster but mostly due to road works which add significantly to travel time so we are looking forward to making a return to this excellent course.







We are pleased to report that Steve Durey is on the mend having undergone his second major surgery this year. One more minor procedure to do and then he should be back on the golf course where he was enjoying great success this year.

On a sad note, we have to report the passing of Dave Ashman’s mother this week back in the UK at the age of ninety-seven. Good innings by any measure, our condolences go to the Ashman family, may she rest in peace.





Friday, August 7th Khao Kheow A & C

1st Alan Sullivan (11) 36 points

2nd Geoff Parker (19) 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 32 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Tony Robbins, & Michael Brett.

Heavy rain overnight and into the morning didn’t bode well for a rain-free day of golf, in fact, it looked like we may not even get on to the course. By the time we reached the Khao Kheow, the skies lightened a bit and luckily we were able to complete the round without and any rain interruptions.







The course was in good condition despite the rain; nevertheless, we applied the pick, clean, and place rule just as a precaution. The caddies were excellent which is usually the case at this course but one did provide some serious distraction for her player having recently undertaken some augmentation procedures.

Alan Sullivan was right on his game for the front nine with twenty-two points but fell away a bit on the back. Still, he had thirty-six points enough to take first place.

Continuing on his winning ways Geoff Parker took second with thirty-four whilst Jimmy Carr rounded out the scoring with thirty-two.

Near pins went to Tony Robbins, Geoff Parker, and Michael Brett.











