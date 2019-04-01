Fitz Club hosts 5th World Tour Soft Tennis Championships

Royal Cliff’s state of the art Fitz Club was the host recently for the 5th AGEL World Tour Soft Tennis Championship 2019, the first time the venue had been chosen to stage the event. Ronnakit Ekasing, Deputy President of Pattaya City and Kamthorn Intrapichai, President of the Thailand Soft Tennis Association, presided over the opening ceremony.

The tournament, which took place from March 5-9, was sanctioned by the Asian Soft Tennis Federation and Soft Tennis Association of Thailand and included tennis players from 10 countries; namely Thailand, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, China, Poland, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India.

The Soft Tennis Association of Thailand also took

this opportunity to select the national athletes who will participate in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which will be held in the Philippines at the end of this year.

Soft tennis incorporates many of the same rules as normal tennis but differs in that it uses soft rubber balls instead of harder yellow ones.

Royal Cliff’s Fitz Club has been frequented in the past by top ATP tennis players including Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov and Denis Istomin who set up camp here every year.