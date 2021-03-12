FIH Hockey Pro League: ARG-GER and ARG-IND confirmed, other April matches postponed

Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to confirm that the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches Argentina-Germany (Men and Women) as well as Argentina-India (Men) will take place in the South American country, on the initially scheduled dates (3-4 and 10-11 April, respectively).



In the Men’s League, Argentina is currently ranked 6th, just behind India (5th) and Germany (4th), precisely. India and Germany have played six matches so far, Argentina eight.

In the Women’s League, Argentina sits in second position, with eight matches played to this date, while Germany is 7th, but with only four matches played.

The other matches initially scheduled in April have been postponed (see revised match schedule here) due to the ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in particular with international travel for the Australian, New Zealand and Chinese teams, together with no hosting of international teams currently being possible in the US.

FIH and the participating nations are working on rearranging the postponed matches, together with the remaining matches in this FIH Hockey Pro League season that are predominantly scheduled to take place in Europe, in May.













