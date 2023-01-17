FIFA president inspects FA Thailand’s new office construction progress

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited Thailand to inspect the progress of the construction of the FA Thailand’s new office and attended the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final between Thailand and Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium on Monday Jan 16.

Vietnam scored late goal to draw 2-2 with defending champions Thailand in the first leg of their ASEAN Championship final in Hanoi on January 13.







Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) welcomed Infantino who visited the site of the construction of the FA Thailand’s new office.

The budget for construction and operation is supported by the International Football Federation (FIFA) under the FIFA Forward 2.0 Infrastructure Project, provided that the budget must be used for construction only and must be on land belonging to the Football Association of member nations or have evidence of a long-term lease.







The new office of the FA Thailand is located within the area of ​​the Sports Authority of Thailand, near the Rajamangala Stadium. The building will have FA Thailand’s office, Thai League office, training centre, VAR room, seminar room and futsal court. The construction is now at 90 per cent to complete.

This evening Mr Infantino will attend the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final between Thailand and its arch-rivals Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium this evening. (TNA)
































