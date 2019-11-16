Eric “The Judge” Black made every post a winner

PSC Growling Swan Golf played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Monday, Nov. 11 Pattavia G.C. Stableford

Thirteen golfers put their names down to have a crack at Pattavia Golf Course. Referred to as the “Plantation Course” yet another course that rates highly on our radar and we also try to play there every month.

The course was in great nick yet again, or as always. Weather was also on our side although it did begin to warm right up as the day got longer. The drive is getting shorter time wise but at the end of the day we are all retired or on holiday.

Thirteen golfers allowed us to play one flight with three placing’s. All novelties were in play.

Here come The Judge, Eric Black (used to drive the 47 bus out of Fulham depot) greeted the judges first, 4 points clear of both second and third places that were to be separated by the countback system. Coming in second was Denis Steele with Alex Field taking third and last spot on the podium.

1st Eric Black (15) 38 pts.

2nd Denis Steele (17) 34 pts.

3rd Alex Field (18) 34 pts.

Near pins: 4 Eric Black, 7 JJ Harney, 12 JJ Harney, and 16 Denis Steele.

Long first putt: 9 Alex Field and 18 No Takers.

Denis Steele won a golf ball as he scored an eagle on the par 5 hole 6th hole, well done Den!

Back at Bogey’s we welcomed back DJ Ferguson and Ian Bell but had to bid farewell to DJ Ferguson. We can Ill afford to lose golfers with the way numbers are at present!

D-For was set free by Alex and the punters and players at Bogeys Bar and Grill were generous as always with their contributions towards the needy in Pattaya. All are thanked for this.

Monday’s draw for a free pizza was won by Steve Younger, and what has become traditional, he put it up for the golfers to eat. Well done Steve.