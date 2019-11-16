Beach Road closed, parking lots set for fireworks festival

City hall designated nine parking lots for the throngs of tourists and locals expected for this month’s Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.

Beach Road will be closed from 4 p.m. to midnight Nov. 29 and 30 from the Dolphin Roundabout to Walking Street. No parking will be allowed on Beach Road from the Dusit Curve to Walking Street from 3 p.m. onward.

Instead, parking will be available nearby at Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple, Royal Garden Plaza, Mike Shopping Mall, Central Festival Pattaya Beach and Central Marina. Further out, parking lots and shuttles will be available at the Leelawadee Resort and Spa on Soi Phettrakul, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Tesco Lotus North Pattaya, Big C Extra, and Big C South Pattaya.