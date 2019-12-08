Dominant Deryl departs

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Monday 2nd December Silky Oak Stableford

The golfers from Kronborg headed to Silky Oak on the first Monday of December. Playing from the front tees and using all available drop zones the scores were pretty decent. A welcome went out to Peter Hammond who had just arrived from the UK, and farewell to Deryl Neufeld heading back to work in the Middle East.

Deryl tends to be in town for about a month, between his work commitments, so is just hitting form when he has to leave. He has been on a hot streak in the last week or so and today was no different. Deryl won a closely fought contest pipping three players by one point. On his departure he made a donation to the Cafe Kronborg golfers Christmas bash. Thanks Deryl!

1st Deryl Neufeld (15) 38 pts

2nd Rob Brown (7) 37 pts (21 B/9)

3rd Jan Lovgreen (26) 37 pts (19 B/9)

4th Kenneth Madsen (14) 37 pts (15 B/9)

5th Karl Beter (35) 35 pts

Wednesday 4th December Crystal Bay Stableford

The test on Wednesday was Crystal Bay, or was it? We headed up the seven amidst rumours that they had lost our booking. On arrival the check in was quiet and they could easily accommodate our four groups. We teed off in a strong breeze, which kept the temperature down. The breeze continued all day and made some holes seem very short and some very long.

The putting appeared difficult for the group I was in, but Svend Gaarde had no problem on the greens. Svend won the B flight, and two long putts. Svend squeezed out Peter Hammond on a tight countback, going down to the last three holes. The score of the day came from the A flight with Henning Olsen shooting an impressive 40 points.

A flight 0-21

1st Henning Olsen (21) 40 pts

2nd Ulf Larsson (14) 36 pts

3rd Rob Brown (7) 35 pts

B flight 22 & above

1st Svend Gaarde (23) 35 pts (8L/3)

2nd Peter Hammond (31) 35pts (6 L/3)

3rd Karl Beter (35) 34 pts

Long putts: #C9 Svend Gaarde #A9 Svend Gaarde