Disappointment at Pattaya Country Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, July 23, the Mabprachan Golf Society headed to the Emerald with only one group. The weather was favorable, and the course was in reasonable condition despite the recent rain, which resulted in limited roll.







Peter Pihl displayed good form and consistency, securing his first victory in our society with 32 stableford points. Allan Cassin was the runner-up, scoring 29 points. There were no near pins and spoon awarded today.

1st Place: Peter (Jens) Pihl (35) – 32 points. 2nd Place: Allan Cassin (11) – 29 points.

Our venue for Thursday, July 25, was Pattaya Country Club once again, known for its occasional surprises. We had vouchers for a group of five players, but to our dismay, these vouchers were valid only for Thai nationals, as the text was in Thai. Fortunately, Mark Bromwich saved the day with an alternative voucher for a discounted fee.

We started the day dry with only a few drops of rain during the game. The course was in reasonable condition after the previous day’s rain. Despite a low turnout of only five players, we enjoyed a good day of golf.

The standout player was John Pegrum, whose consistent play earned him a victory with 36 stableford points. Steve Sturley followed closely as the runner-up with 34 points. There were no near pins awarded today, but the spoon went to Mark Bromwich.

1st Place: John Pegrum (20) – 36 points. 2nd Place: Steve Sturley (26) – 34 points.





































