Covid disrupts cricket in Pattaya again – an update

To all of the Pattaya cricket fans in the Pattaya area, this report details the implications of the latest restrictions which will remain in effect for a minimum of 2 weeks. These restrictions not only affect Pattaya CC, but the Asian Stars CC, the Pattaya-Rugby School Thailand (RST) Indoor League and the Bangkok Cricket League (BCL) Division A. There could also be implications for the BCL Division B finals and the planned Pattaya Super 8’s Tournament.







Firstly, the Bangkok League Division A. The Asian Stars CC finished second in Division A and PCC were fourth, thus both teams are through to the final stages. All of the finals matches were planned to be played at Pattana Sports (PSR) with the Eliminations and Qualifiers on 25 April between Bangkok Blues CC and PCC, and Kerala Stricker CC and Asian Stars CC. The semis and finals would be on 1 May. Although the BCL has stated that these matches may proceed, the Kerala v Asian Stars match has had to be postponed because the players are unable to travel. It has been postponed to 1 May.







Secondly, the BCL Division B Eliminations and Qualifiers were to be at Boweja on 9 May, whilst the semis and finals would be at PSR on 16th and 23rd May respectively. We shall have to see if these dates remain or have to be amended.



Finally, the Pattaya-RST Indoor league, second attempt at Season 4, was due to recommence on 19th April with Pattaya CC, Lords of the Beers, RST Pythons and RST Vipers competing. The School Board have closed the school to such events and thus Season 4 will be postponed until a new date can be determined. The Pattaya Super 8’s cricket Tournament is currently being planned for 12th and 13th June at PSR between PCC, The Southerners, Royal Bangkok Sports Club, Asian Stars, The Parrots and The British Club CC’s. Consideration will have to be given postponing the dates if the restrictions remain in effect.







If anything changes the readership will be updated. For those that wish to watch some fantastic cricket, please venture to PSR where you can have a cold bottle of something, light refreshments and a chat to like-minded spectators. You can keep up to date with PCC news via their Facebook page and website at www.pattayacricketclub.com.





















