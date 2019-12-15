Colm cops countback win

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Fri. Dec. 13 Eastern Star Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society received the usual warm welcome on a still cool day at Eastern Star on Friday, 13th December, as ten groups contested the honours in two flights divided at seventeen and under.

The course was in good condition but fairways remain dry, giving plenty of run but also leaving golfers with more than a few tight lies. For a while now the greens have been the best part of the course and they remained good and quite speedy.

Scoring well at Eastern Star has always been a challenge but today a pair of golfers exceeded all expectations with excellent rounds which led to a countback for the Green Jacket.

In the second flight third place went to Aussie John Coetzee with 33 points whilst Tip Briney posted only the third sub-par round of the day with 38 very solid points for second place. The flight winner was the in-form Nigel Harrison with 41 points.

In the top flight George Mueller was relegated to third place on countback with 34 points, Tony Browne taking second by virtue of a better back nine.

The flight winner, and recipient of the Green Jacket was Melbourne based Irishman Colm O’Donovan with an exhilarating 41 points.

Top flight near-pin winners were Mike Ehlert (3), Karl Flood (6), Alan Humphries (13) and Colin Smith (17) whilst the second flight winners were John Coetzee (3), Mike Kaps (6), John Mason (13) and George Wilson (17).

Consolation front nine winner was Wayne Peppernell (18 points, on countback) with Mike Firkin taking the back nine award for his 20 points on the inward nine.

A Flight (0-17)

1st Place – Colm O’Donovan (15) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (17) – 34 pts c/back

3rd Place – George Mueller (15) – 34 pts c/back

B Flight (18+)

1st Place – Nigel Harrison (23) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (23) – 38 pts

3rd Place – John Coetzee (22) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Wayne Peppernell – 18 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Mike Firkin – 20 pts

Seemingly perpetual “wig” winner John O’Neil again showed his form and found his place in the presentation photo shoot and Willy Brown’s six point haul on the front nine assured him of the “silly hat’ award.

The day had been a long one at a busy Eastern Star but everyone seemed to enjoy the day.