Thailand Discusses with China over Film Industry

BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Representatives of the Thailand’s Culture Ministry visit Beijing on Dec 13-18 to discuss promotion for the film industry.

Kitsayapong Siri, permanent secretary for culture, said that during the visit, executives of the Culture Ministry and motion picture and video specialists planned to meet film, art and cultural authorities of the Chinese government to push for bilateral cooperation on the film industry.

According to him, they will discuss the organization of Bangkok’s first Asian film festival that the Beijing Cultural Center would sponsor in July and August next year. The delegation will also discuss the management of cultural and artistic sites, copyright business, and bilateral cooperation on movies.

Mr Kitsayapong said the visit was aimed at promoting Thai entertainment and cultural content and proposing bilateral investment in movie and video production.

Thailand introduced its action plan to promote Thai movies in China in 2017 and has organized 13 special events and 1,663 business negotiation rounds for the purpose. The efforts have created economic values worth about 9.2 billion baht.