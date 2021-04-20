Colin tops at magnificent Chee Chan

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, April 19

Chee Chan

Stableford

What a year it has been! Links Golf last visited beautiful Chee Chan on March 23 last year, just four days before golf was stopped due to this new thing called Covid-19.

There were restrictions on bars and restaurants then, well just about everything. Not exactly the same now, but there are restrictions again, so we haven’t come far, unfortunately. On the brighter side, we are back to the magnificent Chee Chan, who are offering a very good price point right now.







Twenty three golfers is a good roll-up these days and all were ready to be sent off to the first tee about thirty minutes earlier than scheduled.

The very heavy, dark sky threatened to send a deluge similar to Monday’s wild storm. A few drops of moisture arrived just as the first group was on the tee. Nobody worried much and carried on.







It was luck! We can’t claim good management, the sky remained dark and threatening all day, but produced nothing more than a nice cool breeze around the course.

Standing at the elevated, richly appointed clubhouse enables a spectacular panorama of this wonderfully manicured golf course. The undulating fairways were cut just right and the greens running truly and with some pace.



For the second time in this month of April, Colin Service found his A grade game to produce a steady 20 points on each nine for his total of 40 points and another Green Jacket.

Tommy Marshall has some form fluctuations, but his 75 gross for 38 points was up there with his best and he grabbed second place.







Mark On has really hit a very consistent patch of form and his excellent 37 points took third place.

Paul Durkan plays with us sparingly these days but we usually find him in the placings. From his high handicap of #7, he scored an even 36 points for fourth spot.

Near Pins: Paul Durkan (3), Wayne Peppernell (6), Steve Moxey (12), & Rocky Jones (17).







Winners at Chee Chan

1st Place – Colin Service (20) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Tommy Marshall (5) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Mark On (10) – 37 pts

4th Place – Paul Durkan (7) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) Bill Copeland 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) Greg Ignatieff 19 pts



All players enjoyed this course, and why not? If we are offered a nice price similar to today, we have plenty of volunteers to sign up again, and perhaps not wait for a year from now.









