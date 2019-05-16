Carr bags a brace

PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys

Monday, May 6, Plutaluang N & W – Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 32pts

2nd Takeshi Hakozaki (12) 32pts

3rd Michael Brett (16) 31pts

Due to the Coronation Holiday when most courses put up their green fees we decided to make a change of venue and play the Plutaluang Navy course which still had very reasonable non-holiday rates. The course was in surprisingly good condition and even more of a surprise was that it was very quiet despite the holiday.

The water levels in the lakes were the lowest anyone can remember, on the lighthouse hole one could almost walk in a straight line tee to green without getting wet feet. Incidentally, three of the first group put their tee shots where the water should have been.

It seems the more things change the more they stay the same, as this week’s golf continued where last week left off with more disappointingly low scores. Only thirty-two points were enough to secure first place, with Jimmy Carr edging out Takeshi Hakozaki on countback. Another horror day with the putter confined Michael Brett to third with thirty-one points.

Near pins were all taken today with Les Humphrey, Takeshi, Jimmy, and Michael all with one each.

Wednesday, May 8, Pattana B & A – Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 38pts

2nd Keith Hemmings (21) 38pts

3rd Les Cobban (7) 37pts

The Pattana course was in superb condition today; the fairways had just been mowed, the greens were a nice speed, and the bunkers well groomed so all in all excellent conditions for golf.

It is pleasing to report that after a run of low scores in recent times a much-improved performance across the board was seen today with all players putting in a good effort and returning good scores.

Les Cobban was burning up the course until the par six when he went out of bounds off the tee and ended up with a wipe, thereafter fading away to finally end up in third place with thirty-seven points still a respectable score off a seven handicap. First place went to Jimmy Carr on thirty-eight points edging out Keith Hemmings on countback, is there no end to this run of great form from Jimmy?

A couple of others had rounds in the mid-thirties which on most occasions would be enough to win a place at least. Keith Hennings took a near pin with Les Cobban taking two.

Friday, May 10,

Khao Kheow – Stableford

1st Ross Schiffte (18) 37pts

2nd Les Cobban (7) 36pts

3rd Stuart Brown (9) 34pts

The Khao Kheow course was in good condition with the exception of the greens, which are showing bare patches and a bit of repair work is required on many. The weather today was again overcast so milder in temperature and more comfortable, at times the breeze was quite strong.

There was some excellent golf played today with Les Cobban posting three birdies and Ross Schiffte two. Both were firing on all cylinders at different times throughout the round. Ross had four consecutive single-putt holes and looked like tearing the course apart but on the closing three holes only managed one point on each. Nevertheless, it was enough to take first place with thirty-seven points.

Les Cobban took second place one stroke back with Stuart Brown on thirty-four taking third. As usual Geoff Parker had a near pin with Les taking two.