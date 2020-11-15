Captain Ian wins at Bangpra to round out Apple’s Irish Bar, Pattaya golf week

PSC Golf from Apple’s Irish Bar

Our November golf teed off on Tuesday the 3rd at the wonderful Thai Country Club where our group of 20 golfers received a warm welcome from members and staff alike. The course was in great condition and a pleasure to play.







In 4th place was Dave Smith (14) with 36pts. In 3rd was Rudy Regenass (21) with 37pts. In 2nd place was Derek Phillips (14) with 38pts.

But the runaway winner on the day was local member Peter Davies (22) with a magnificent 45pts. Well done Peter.

The yellow ball competition was won by Dave Smith, Ty Anderson, Derek Phillips and Tim Knight with a very good 37 pts.

On Friday the 6th November we travelled to Wangjuntr, where we played the tough Valley Course, which was in very good condition. We had 3 groups out.

In 3rd place was Paul Greenaway (13) with 33pts. In 2nd was Gerry Conway (19) with 34pts.

The winner with a great score of 37pts was South African Rudy Regenass (21).

On Tuesday 10th we travelled to Eastern Star where the newish facilities are 1st class. They are working hard on their greens and it’s beginning to show results. We had a very good turnout of 4 groups.

In 4th place with 27pts was Doug Campbell (21). In 3rd with 29pts was Jim Reid (24). In 2nd place was the man who’s on a purple patch with 35pts, Rudy Regenass (21).

The winner on the day, taking it on the back 9 with 35pts, also was silver surfer Bill Peach (20).

The 2s Club was a family affair with Som and Tony Oakes sharing the pot. Doubt Tony saw any of that!









On Friday, 13th we returned to Bangpra for the first time in a long time. We had a small turnout of only 2 groups. The course was in terrific condition and especially the greens which have returned to their former lightning speed. Not for the faint hearted but definitely worth a visit.

In 2nd place was the Galway hooker Gerry Conway (18) with 31pts. The winner with 34pts was Captain Ian (27).











