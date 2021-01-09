Burapha A and B open in fantastic condition, price is right for Pattaya golf

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday, 08 Jan

Burapha A and B

Stableford

Now Burapha has the A and B loops are open for golf, and after extensive renovations they are in fantastic condition. They are a pleasure to play and the price is terrific.

A couple of our golfers, and I use that term very loosely, had some trouble extracting their balls from the rough, but as one or two sharp golfers pointed out your supposed to hit the short grass.





I think 19 points total must be some sort of record and will have to be checked.

The scoring wasn’t all that good, but apart from old matey scoring 19, the rest were OK. His wife Miss Eng took first place with 36 points, just beating Theiry Petrement by one point, his 35 points took second.

There was only one two coming from Gerard Lambert.













