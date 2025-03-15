Bunker Boys shine at Pattavia and Royal Hills in competitive week of golf

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Monday, March 10 a field of 21 players teed off at Pattavia, or as the locals call it, “Patta-wee-ya.” After Friday’s rain-interrupted game, it was a relief to enjoy a dry and fast-paced round.

Making his Bunker Boys debut, Aussie Eddie Kost secured a place in the winner’s list. Graham Davis endured a frustrating day, three-putting seven greens and missing out on a higher finish. Tony Robbins, who started strong with 20 points on the front nine, faded on the back, allowing Paul McDonald to snatch second place on countback. However, it was Steve Downes who stole the show with a commanding six-point victory, thanks in part to his newly mastered driver. To top it off, he claimed two near pins, while Les Cobban and Paul McDonald took the others.







Winner: Steve Downes (6) – 40 points. 2nd: Paul McDonald (19) – 34 points (countback). 3rd: Tony Robbins (26) – 34 points. 4th: Graham Davis (9) – 32 points. 5th: Eddie Kost (15) – 32 points. Near Pins: Les Cobban, Paul McDonald, Steve Downes (x2)

The first round of the away trip at Royal Hills Golf Course Wednesday, March 12 was played in picturesque surroundings, but the golf didn’t quite match the scenery, with many struggling to post respectable scores.

Colin Greig, still recovering from a shoulder dislocation, managed to secure the win on countback from Alan Sullivan. Richard Baldotto finished a distant third. The day’s lowest score was an abysmal 21 points, prompting some playful suggestions that a trip to Soi 6 for “rehabilitation” might be in order. Rob Folland withdrew early due to a back issue, with some wags quipping that it was a lack of spine rather than injury.

Near pins went to Colin Greig, Les Cobban, Paul Smith, and Eddie Kost. With a good night’s rest, hopes were high for improved scores the following day.

Winner: Colin Greig (14) – 34 points (countback). 2nd: Alan Sullivan (15) – 34 points. 3rd: Richard Baldotto (27) – 29 points. Near Pins: Colin Greig, Les Cobban, Paul Smith, Eddie Kost.

On Thursday, March 13 scores improved slightly on Day 2, though one player set a new low record of just five points—leading to much speculation about his nocturnal activities.

Paul Smith emerged victorious with a solid 35-point performance. Les Cobban rebounded from a previous “no return” round, finishing second with 31 points. Bil Richardson, known for his adherence to scheduled tee times, surprised everyone by being eager to start early and finished third with 29 points.







Paul Smith dominated the near pins, claiming three, with Colin Greig taking the other.

Winner: Paul Smith (3) – 35 points. 2nd: Les Cobban (11) – 31 points. 3rd: Bil Richardson (17) – 29 points. Near Pins: Colin Greig, Paul Smith (x3)

The week concluded at Crystal Bay on Friday, March 14, where conditions were better than usual, thanks to recent rain. With an empty course, play moved swiftly, and scores improved significantly.

Frazer Davy produced a stylish round of net 68 to claim victory, also securing a near pin. Bil Richardson capped off a strong week with a second-place finish, just one stroke behind. Mike Lloyd, often struggling with his game, found form to take third place. Ever-consistent Steve Downes completed the podium with a net 72 and a near pin. The final near pin went to Billy Shepley.

While many players coped well with the greens, Keith Smithson celebrated each time he avoided a three-putt—suggesting he wasn’t alone in struggling with the putting surfaces.

Winner: Frazer Davy (12) – Net 68. 2nd: Bil Richardson (18) – Net 69. 3rd: Mike Lloyd (20) – Net 71. 4th: Steve Downes (6) – Net 72. Near Pins: Billy Shepley, Steve Downes, Frazer Davy























