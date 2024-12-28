Bunker Boys shine across Emerald, Khao Kheow, and Hermes Golf Courses

PATTAYA, Thailand – The greens at Emerald Golf Club were the standout feature Monday, December 23, shedding their usual reputation for poor quality. In contrast to their historical critique, they were in excellent condition. The fairways, while decent, and the bunkers, which still need improvement, didn’t quite measure up.

Steve Downes continued his dominant streak, topping the leaderboard with 36 points. His consistent form makes him the clear frontrunner for Golfer of the Month, as Jimmy Carr’s recent dip in performance leaves too much ground to cover. Alan Howard played a steady round to finish second with 35 points, while Mike Milland edged out Hubert Stiefenhofer on countback for third place. All near pins were claimed, with Neil Griffin also making the list. Murray Greig had a challenging day, setting an unwanted record for lost balls due to wayward drives.



Results: 1st: Steve Downes (5) – 36 points. 2nd: Alan Howard (20) – 35 points. 3rd: Mike Milland (17) – 33 points (countback). 4th: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 33 points. Near Pins: Mike Milland, Steve Downes, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Neil Griffin

A smaller group gathered for Christmas golf at Khao Kheow (B & C Nines). The course was in reasonable condition, with lightning-fast greens and tightly cut, sun-dried fairways that posed a challenge.

Keith Norman delivered a strong performance, winning the day with 36 points. Hubert Stiefenhofer reversed Monday’s countback loss, taking second place from Alan Howard. Near pins went to Alan Howard, Les Humphreys, and Steve Downes, the latter uncharacteristically missing out on a podium finish.

Results: 1st: Keith Norman (21) – 36 points. 2nd: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 33 points

3rd: Alan Howard (20) – 33 points (countback). Near Pins: Alan Howard, Les Humphreys, Steve Downes.

On Friday, December 27, Hermes Golf Course attracted a field of 29 players, a testament to its growing popularity despite mixed reactions to recent modifications. Changes to the par-five 12th hole were criticized for adding difficulty without improving playability. However, the fairways were in great shape, and the greens offered consistent pacing.

Jay Babin triumphed with 41 points, winning on countback over Rob Folland. A tight contest for third through sixth places ended in a three-way countback, with Uwe Jurgensen finishing in sixth with 38 points. Special prizes for longest putts, generously donated by Again Bar, were claimed by Les Humphreys and Murray Greig.







Organizers are negotiating better rates for Hermes, as it may not feature again until the low season. Bill Richardson continues to manage course arrangements commendably, despite the challenges. The committee is also considering a 24-hour play notification to streamline morning preparations and avoid last-minute disruptions.

Results: 1st: Jay Babin (33) – 41 points (countback). 2nd: Rob Folland (15) – 41 points. 3rd: Dave Ashman (27) – 39 points (countback) 4th: Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) – 39 points

5th: Keith Norman (21) – 39 points. 6th: Uwe Jurgensen (30) – 38 points. Near Pins: Murray Greig, Paul Smith, Geoff Williams, Dave Ashman.

































