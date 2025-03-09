Bunker Boys golfers tackle challenges, claim victories & weather the storm

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Monday, March 3, The Bunker Boys kicked off a new month of golf at Treasure Hill Golf Course, arguably our most challenging course. Not only was the course tough, but the entire day posed logistical difficulties. An unexpectedly large turnout, combined with a transport shortage, created a chaotic start to the week. With at least six regular vehicles unavailable and no minibus secured at short notice, two players were unable to participate, while seven had to take a baht bus to the course—an unsatisfactory situation that we hope to avoid in the future. Fortunately, most players were understanding and accommodating.







Once play began, slow progress became an issue. The fifth group, in particular, lagged behind, losing at least two holes on the group ahead. This created frustration among the following players and highlighted the importance of maintaining pace. Monday’s round also marked the final game for several players on this tour, including Roger Tuohy, Keith Hemmings, and Ian Flanigan. With high season winding down, we anticipate returning to lower player numbers and more reasonable course pricing in the coming weeks.

Scoring at Treasure Hill Golf Course remained modest, as is often the case. No one truly mastered the course, yet the competition was tight, with only two points separating the top five finishers. The near pins were evenly distributed, with no single player dominating.



Results: 1st – Raleigh Gosney (23) – 33 points. 2nd – Michael Brett (17) – 33 points. 3rd – Roger Tuohy (13) – 33 points. 4th – Greg Berry (16) – 32 points. 5th – Steve Downes (6) – 31 points. Near Pins: Steve Downes, Sam Reid, Les Cobban, Paul McDonald

Following Monday’s logistical issues, Wednesday March 5’s game at The Emerald Golf Course was a welcome return to normalcy. With a smaller field of twenty players and adequate transportation, stress levels were significantly reduced. Upon arrival, we found the course nearly deserted, allowing for an immediate tee-off and smooth pace of play.

Course conditions were typical of The Emerald Golf Course, though some challenges arose. Mud balls were frequent due to the damp fairways, and chipping onto the greens proved tricky. With most greens elevated and the approach areas soft, running the ball up was not an option—especially when hitting into the grain. The gusty winds throughout the day further complicated shot selection.







After Monday’s generally low scores, Wednesday’s round produced improved results. Tony Robbins stole the show with a superb 39-point performance, despite wiping out on the 17th hole. It raises the question of what he might achieve when fully fit. Frazer Davy posted an impressive 37 points, securing second place. Meanwhile, a tight contest for third saw Paul McDonald narrowly edge out Danny Miller, with Alan Sullivan rounding out the leaderboard.

In a sentimental moment, Ray Banks, a longtime visitor to Thailand’s golf scene, announced that after twenty years of play, this would be his last round. As a generous parting gesture, he donated his golf clubs to the Bunker Boys and gifted a couple of sleeves of balls to the organizer in appreciation of his efforts. We extend our best wishes to Ray as he moves on to new pursuits.

Results: 1st – Tony Robbins (26) – 39 points. 2nd – Frazer Davy (12) – 37 points. 3rd – Paul McDonald (19) – 35 points. 4th – Danny Miller (11) – 34 points. 5th – Alan Sullivan (15) – 33 points. Near Pins: Peter McDonald, Paul McDonald, Keith Smithson (x2)



On Friday, March 7, The Bunker Boys’ week came to an abrupt and disappointing end at Khao Kheow Golf Course due to extreme weather conditions. Just as we were about to tee off, light rain began to fall, which quickly escalated into a torrential downpour. Within minutes, the fairways were drenched, lightning flashed across the sky, and thunder rumbled ominously.

After four holes, play was officially abandoned as all players sought shelter at a drinks station. The heavy rain showed no sign of letting up, and after waiting for approximately forty minutes with dark skies still overhead, the decision was made to call it a day. Following negotiations with the course management, we were able to secure a discounted rate for our next round at Khao Kheow Golf Course within a month, rather than the initially proposed two-week window. While not an ideal resolution, it was a fair compromise.







Adding to the day’s frustrations, a major music festival in Pattaya contributed to road congestion, and combined with flooded streets, the journey home turned into a long and tedious affair. It took nearly two hours to return—an exhausting end to what had already been a frustrating day. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the week, we look forward to better conditions in the coming rounds. With the high season winding down and smaller groups expected, we anticipate smoother logistics and enjoyable golf in the weeks ahead.























