Bunker Boys battle tough conditions as Paul Smith clinches Golfer of the Month

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mountain Shadow Golf Course provided a challenging yet rewarding start to the new week on January 27. Despite the fairways appearing brown, they still had a reasonable covering of grass, and the greens were as good as any we play. The course seemed busy, but the Bunker Boys teed off as scheduled and completed their round in respectable time.

An unusual sight greeted us on the course – a large troop of monkeys, quite different from the mischievous ones at neighbouring Bangpra. These were quiet and shy, and interestingly, the usual pack of dogs was nowhere to be seen, possibly explaining the monkeys’ presence.







Scoring was above average for this course, at least among the leading group, though there were some forgettable rounds as well. Paul Smith, having all but secured Golfer of the Month, continued his fine form, securing first place with an impressive 39 points. Robby Watts followed closely in second with 37, while Brett Chan, in his first game of this trip, took third with 36—an excellent effort considering he was coming straight from a Canadian winter. Steve Evans edged out Mike Lloyd on countback for fourth place.

With the Memorial Competition approaching, anticipation is high. Eight teams have already registered, and there may be room for one more. One player is still seeking three partners to form a new team, so interested players should act quickly. Additionally, all participants are reminded to register their dining preferences with Rob Folland in good time.

Results: 1st – Paul Smith (5) – 39 points. 2nd – Robby Watts (12) – 37 points. 3rd – Brett Chan (21) – 36 points. 4th – Steve Evans (13) – 32 points (countback). 5th – Mike Lloyd (20) – 32 points. Near Pins: Paul Smith, Stuart Tinkler, Colin Greig, & Les Cobban.



A late tee time of 11:30 AM on January 29, didn’t pose an issue at first, as we teed off on schedule from the back nine and completed it in good time. However, things took a turn for the worse when the marshal inexplicably sent out a five-ball and a seven-ball ahead of us, causing absolute chaos. The second nine dragged on for over three hours, frustrating players who found themselves waiting on every shot. By the time we finished, daylight was fading—a situation that did not sit well with local players, though holidaymakers were less concerned.

The course itself was dry and brown but still played reasonably well. The greens, while not as quick as usual, posed a decent challenge. Despite the slow pace, some remarkable scores were recorded. Gerry Cooney delivered a stunning 42 points, even more impressive considering he had four no-score holes – an outstanding performance for an 83-year-old. Craig Dows, continuing to rebuild his game, claimed second with 39, while Derek Riordan edged out Keith Hemmings on countback for third with 36.







Meanwhile, our group has been experiencing a case of the “Geoff Syndrome”. Geoff Parker, our esteemed statistician, has been sidelined since his accident at Khao Yai last year. Geoff Atwell has also had a tough run, dealing first with a persistent shoulder injury and now a knee issue. We hope to see both back on the course soon.

Results: 1st – Gerry Cooney (28) – 42 points. 2nd – Craig Dows (10) – 39 points. 3rd – Derek Riordan (25) – 36 points (countback). 4th – Keith Hemmings (26) – 36 points. 5th – Rob Folland (15) – 35 points. 6th – Phil Mashiter (6) – 34 points. Near Pins: Ian Flannigan, Keith Hemmings, Craig Dows, & Scott Galvin.

The final game of the month took place at Khao Kheow Golf Course on January 31, where another late start and slow pace tested players’ patience. While the front nine on the A course went smoothly, the back nine was a grind, reinforcing the general sentiment that high season can’t end soon enough.







The course was in decent condition, but a strong wind made scoring difficult. Additionally, lightning-fast greens and brutal pin placements led to some frustrating moments—many players saw their putts roll back past them off the green. Some even argued that the course setup was unfair.

Despite the tough conditions, Stuart Tinkler had a flying start with birdies on the first two holes, securing first place with 36 points. Keith Norman finished one stroke behind in second, while Mike Milland took third with 32. Steve Evans rounded out the top four with 31 points, also picking up a near pin.

As expected, Paul Smith clinched Golfer of the Month, finishing well ahead of the competition with several impressive rounds.







Results: 1st – Stuart Tinkler (19) – 36 points. 2nd – Keith Norman (20) – 35 points. 3rd – Mike Milland (20) – 32 points. 4th – Steve Evans (13) – 31 points. Near Pins: Steve Evans, Stuart Tinkler (x2).

Next week promises an exciting lineup with rounds at The Vintage, Silky Oak, and Emerald, where players hope for improved conditions and stronger scores. Despite the challenges faced this week, there were standout individual performances, showcasing resilience and skill. As we step into February, anticipation builds for fresh challenges on top-tier courses. Stay tuned for more action in next week’s report!

































