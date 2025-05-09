AustCham gears up for Golf Tournament on Friday, 23 May 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – Golf enthusiasts and business leaders are set to converge at The Vintage Club on Friday, 23 May 2025, for the much-anticipated BevChain 2025 AustCham Golf Tournament, hosted by the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand).

Open to players of all ages and skill levels, the annual tournament is renowned not only for its friendly yet competitive format, but also for fostering strong business connections in a relaxed setting. This year’s event promises a memorable day of golf, networking, and top-tier hospitality.







Participants can expect a full package with the registration fee covering green fees, caddy, buggies, a commemorative golf shirt, goodie bags, and exciting hole prizes. The day will conclude with a lavish buffet dinner featuring Aussie Meat and free-flow beverages, offering a perfect chance to unwind and connect with fellow players.

The tournament follows the popular Texas Scramble format, ensuring a team-oriented, fast-paced round that appeals to both serious golfers and social players alike.



Event Schedule: Registration: from 10:00 hrs Group Photo: 11:45 hrs Shotgun Start: 12:00 hrs Dinner: from 17:45 hrs

Entry Fees: Individual: Baht 4,900 Team of Four: Baht 19,500 Hole Sponsor Package: Baht 42,800

Due to limited space, advance registration is required, and walk-in entries will not be permitted. AustCham Thailand urges interested participants to book early to avoid disappointment.

REGISTER

In keeping with the Chamber’s policy, confirmed registrations must be paid in advance. Free cancellations are accepted up to two working days before the event. No-shows and late cancellations will not be eligible for refunds or credit transfers.

AustCham Thailand also reminds participants that, under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), personal information provided during registration may be shared with event partners in accordance with its privacy policy.

For more details and to register, visit AustCham Thailand’s website.



































