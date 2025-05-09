Global air travel rebounds strongly as Thailand and Asia-Pacific airports power ahead

BANGKOK, Thailand – Global air travel surged in 2024, with nearly 9.5 billion passengers recorded worldwide—up 9% from the previous year and now 3.8% above pre-pandemic (2019) levels. According to the latest rankings by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the aviation industry is entering a new phase of recovery and long-term growth, with Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region playing a vital role in driving global momentum.







Top 10 Busiest Airports in the World by Passenger Traffic (2024)

1. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) – USA

2. Dubai International (DXB) – UAE

3. Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) – USA

4. London Heathrow (LHR) – UK

5. Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Japan

6. Denver International (DEN) – USA

7. Istanbul Airport (IST) – Türkiye

8. Los Angeles International (LAX) – USA

9. New Delhi Indira Gandhi International (DEL) – India

10. Shanghai Pudong International (PVG) – China (up from 21st in 2023)

These 10 airports handled a combined 855 million passengers, equivalent to 9% of global traffic, and showed strong recovery trends with an 8.8% gain over 2023 and an 8.4% increase from 2019.



Asia-Pacific Momentum and Standout Performers

֎ Shanghai Pudong (PVG) saw the most dramatic jump—climbing from 21st to 10th, fueled by China’s international reopening, upgraded facilities, and broader Asia-Pacific recovery.

֎ Tokyo Haneda (HND) reclaims its place among the top 5 after Japan’s full reopening.

֎ New Delhi (DEL) remains a strong contender thanks to infrastructure development and airline expansion.

֎ Across Asia-Pacific, tourism recovery, flexible visa policies, and regional connectivity have boosted airport traffic significantly.





Aircraft Movements – Back in the Sky

Aircraft movements globally hit nearly 100 million in 2024, a 4.3% increase from 2023, representing 97.4% recovery compared to 2019 levels. The top three airports for aircraft movements were:

1. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta (ATL) – USA

2. Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – USA

3. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) – USA

These airports collectively moved over 6.4 million flights, with slight growth over pre-pandemic figures.







Thailand’s Aviation Growth and Future Outlook

Thailand’s aviation sector is experiencing significant growth, with Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok handling 62.2 million passengers in 2024—a 20% increase from 2023. This growth underscores Thailand’s rising prominence in global air travel.

To accommodate increasing demand, Thailand is investing heavily in airport infrastructure

Suvarnabhumi Airport is undergoing a £4 billion ‘masterplan’ expansion, including a new South Terminal and a fourth runway, aiming to handle up to 150 million passengers annually by 2033.

֎ Phuket’s main airport is expanding to increase capacity from 12.5 million to 18 million passengers yearly by 2029.

֎ A new Andaman International Airport is set to open in Phang Nga by 2032, designed to handle up to 22.5 million passengers annually.



Looking Forward: Long-Term Growth with New Challenges

In 2025, global air passenger traffic is projected to reach 9.9 billion, with a 4.8% year-on-year growth rate. However, the pace of expansion is expected to moderate, moving from recovery-driven growth to long-term structural trends.

Emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, are expected to continue growing rapidly, driven by infrastructure investment and rising middle-class travel. Conversely, mature markets face capacity challenges, production delays, and economic headwinds.



Industry Leadership Insight

“The resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines amid global challenges,” said Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World. “These hubs are not just transport nodes—they are vital arteries of global trade, commerce, and connectivity. As we enter a new phase, infrastructure investment and operational excellence will define success.”

About ACI World

Airports Council International (ACI) is the global voice of the world’s airports, promoting safe, secure, sustainable, and economically viable airport systems.







About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a respected travel writer, hotelier, and tourism lecturer with over four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s hospitality and tourism sectors. A former general manager of several leading hotels in Thailand and a regular speaker at international tourism forums, Andrew is widely recognised for his insight into emerging travel trends and his passionate advocacy for Thailand as a world-class destination. He is a former Director of Skal International and the Immediate Past President of Skal International Asia, also Thailand’s former National President, and a two-time Past President of Skal International Bangkok. Andrew contributes regularly to leading regional and global travel publications.

































